Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.30 ($52.61).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRE. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday.

FRE stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting €33.51 ($38.07). 2,989,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.10. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($90.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

