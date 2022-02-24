Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €42.30 to €34.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 113904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($63.58) to €60.25 ($68.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

