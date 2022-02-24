Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has decreased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:FDP opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Charles Jr. Beard bought 988 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

