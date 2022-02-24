Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $79.18

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.18 and last traded at $81.64, with a volume of 538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average is $118.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -148.84 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William B. Cyr acquired 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1,868.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,109,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

