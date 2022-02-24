Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

