frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. frontdoor updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

FTDR traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.34. 1,167,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,741. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. frontdoor has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $57.51.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,438 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in frontdoor by 46.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in frontdoor by 114.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in frontdoor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

