frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.61

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 1157817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

frontdoor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

