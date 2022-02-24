Frontier (FRONT) Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $31.08 million and approximately $16.37 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,387,500 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

