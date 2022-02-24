FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Trading 2.4% Higher

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.45. 23,791 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60.

Get FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDEC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 125.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 108,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 60,501 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.