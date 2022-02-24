fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 914,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,978,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $43.28.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.
About fuboTV (Get Rating)
fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
