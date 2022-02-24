fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FUBO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

NYSE FUBO opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,692 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in fuboTV by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in fuboTV by 772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,778 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in fuboTV by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 899,501 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,797,000. Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

