Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29. 349,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 598,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

