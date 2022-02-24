Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 1,822 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 179.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

DRI stock opened at $139.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day moving average of $146.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.59 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

