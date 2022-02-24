Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 815 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $343.78 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

