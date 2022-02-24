Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $262.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

