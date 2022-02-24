Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average of $78.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

