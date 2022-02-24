Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 29,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPM stock opened at $148.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $439.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

