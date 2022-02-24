Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $97.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.