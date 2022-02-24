Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,714 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,147.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,254,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,750 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $229.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.