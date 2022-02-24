Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $145.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.76. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

