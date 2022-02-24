Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $3,546,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX opened at $135.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $261.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $139.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average of $114.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.