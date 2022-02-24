Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $148.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $439.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

