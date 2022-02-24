Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.