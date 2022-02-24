Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 120,991 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,855,991 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $181,424,000 after purchasing an additional 69,230 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

WBA opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

