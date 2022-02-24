Fulton Bank N.A. Has $19.43 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.9% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $198.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.12. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.05 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,834 shares of company stock worth $1,818,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

