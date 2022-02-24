Fulton Bank N.A. Has $4.07 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

IBM stock opened at $122.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day moving average is $132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

