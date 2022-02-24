Fulton Bank N.A. Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.82.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

