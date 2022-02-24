Fulton Bank N.A. Has $6.13 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.03.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock worth $1,770,791,772 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $764.04 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $971.28 and its 200-day moving average is $919.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.30 billion, a PE ratio of 155.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.