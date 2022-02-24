Fulton Bank N.A. Has $8.55 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,407 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $263.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

