Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,251,000 after buying an additional 221,828 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,578,000 after acquiring an additional 902,602 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,855,000 after acquiring an additional 37,458 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,939. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.90. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $68.06.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

