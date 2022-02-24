Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,037 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,296,000 after acquiring an additional 835,097 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.