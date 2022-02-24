Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

TMO stock opened at $528.58 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $600.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.72. The firm has a market cap of $208.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

