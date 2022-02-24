Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,348 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.17.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $215.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

