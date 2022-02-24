Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 394 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,677,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE:URI opened at $299.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $282.20 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.09 and a 200-day moving average of $344.23.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.27.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.