FUNToken (FUN) Price Tops $0.0083 on Exchanges

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $91.67 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars.

