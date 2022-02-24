Furucombo Market Capitalization Hits $4.48 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $534,977.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.90 or 0.06853330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,514.48 or 0.99910007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00048228 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,075,489 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

