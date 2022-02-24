Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating ) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 2.20% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

