Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
