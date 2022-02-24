FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Issued By Cormark

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americas Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.00.

TSE USA opened at C$1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$220.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

