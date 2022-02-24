FY2022 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

A stock opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104 in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.