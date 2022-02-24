FY2022 EPS Estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NYSE:OEC opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 279,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,843,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 32,067 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.