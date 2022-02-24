FY2022 EPS Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Uni-Select in a report released on Monday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

UNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.71.

TSE:UNS opened at C$26.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,069.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.12. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$8.69 and a 12-month high of C$27.75.

About Uni-Select (Get Rating)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.