FY2022 EPS Estimates for Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Lowered by Analyst

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Worley in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worley’s FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WYGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Worley from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

WYGPY stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. Worley has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

