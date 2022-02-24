FY2024 EPS Estimates for Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Harbour Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HBRIY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.50) to GBX 570 ($7.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

About Harbour Energy (Get Rating)

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.