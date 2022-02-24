FY2024 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Increased by Analyst

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TDOC. decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.66.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $259.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 668.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $3,512,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

