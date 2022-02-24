G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Announces Earnings Results

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

GTHX traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.96. 1,582,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The company has a market cap of $466.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

GTHX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

