GamerCoin Price Hits $0.0387 (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. GamerCoin has a market cap of $15.77 million and approximately $392,136.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.29 or 0.06799916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,704.29 or 0.99869719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00048397 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 848,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,035,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.