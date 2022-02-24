GamyFi Platform (GFX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $64,595.00

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $279,864.85 and $64,595.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00041875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.69 or 0.06753355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,227.12 or 0.99842426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00043249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00047969 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

