Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Down to $5.31

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $4.45. Gannett shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 28,659 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $687.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Gannett by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gannett by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after buying an additional 597,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gannett by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 112,458 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,560,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 89,794 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

