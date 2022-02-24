Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Down to $5.31

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $4.45. Gannett shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 28,659 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $687.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.
