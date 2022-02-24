GAP (GPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect GAP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GAP alerts:

GPS opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.82.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.