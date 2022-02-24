Gas (GAS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26.00 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.49 or 0.00011705 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $45.44 million and approximately $26.00 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.92 or 0.06764653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,316.49 or 0.99963608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

